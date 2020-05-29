Trump spoke with Floyd family, calls for peaceful protestsU.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a killing that triggered three..
Protesters gather outside FL home of former MN officer charged with murderExperts say disturbing videos surrounding the recent deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery will take a psychological toll on many in the black community.
Oceanner 9News: protests march to protest death of George Floyd for the second day
https://t.co/BfBr2bpgM2 6 minutes ago
M. Akif Kireçci RT @Reuters: Protests erupted in Minneapolis for second night over the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, which many saw as the latest exam… 6 minutes ago
Denver Post Lite Second day of George Floyd protests underway in downtown Denver https://t.co/R1WRbrJWvE 13 minutes ago
Shion 🏳️⚧️ @DrainoMyBraino @TheStrxggler @ArchonOf 3 deaths were from him hitting people while in a chase, and the other 3 wer… https://t.co/jSLMAgRU15 20 minutes ago
Daniel RT @PhillyD: The second of today's 2 Thursday Philip DeFranco Shows is now live.
We talk about how there may be no criminal charges in the… 23 minutes ago
Annie RT @TIME: Fires break out as violent protests over the death of George Floyd rocked Minneapolis for a second night https://t.co/878tZkvO7N… 23 minutes ago
TalkRadio 77 WABC Protests resume in Brooklyn and Manhattan against the death of George Floyd https://t.co/ybftyza9OJ 26 minutes ago
JoJo💋🌹 RT @7NewsMelbourne: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck while he struggl… 28 minutes ago