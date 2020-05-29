Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. cuts ties with World Health Organization over virus response

Newsday Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
President Trump said the WHO had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has "total control" over the global organization.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Trump says U.S. is 'terminating' relationship with WHO [Video]

Trump says U.S. is 'terminating' relationship with WHO

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced, "we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots [Video]

World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots

World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots Russia, Africa, the Americas, parts of South Asia and a few countries in Europe are among the regions being monitored. WHO’s Maria..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Brazil virus deaths surge as pandemic bites in Latin America

Brazil virus deaths surge as pandemic bites in Latin AmericaRio De Janeiro (AFP) May 20, 2020 Brazil saw its highest number of coronavirus deaths yet Tuesday as, more than four months after COVID-19 first emerged in...
Terra Daily

US cuts World Health Organization ties over virus response

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying it had...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

look4goodinppl

UncommonCommone 🇺🇸 🌊 ☮️ 💟 ✝️🎶 RT @Miriam2626: What leader cuts ties with the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION during a pandemic no less???? If there are systemic problems use f… 15 seconds ago

gamesquad37

Daniel RT @hyckwrId: we are in the middle of a fucking worldwide pandemic and the president cuts off ties with the world health organization...jus… 17 seconds ago

chirprn

R🧶binRN💔💔💔💔 RT @OlgaGartola: Trump cuts ties with the WHO. The US will be a 3rd world country by the end of his term at this rate. https://t.co/hhXj… 35 seconds ago

BTCityNewsCGY

Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization over… https://t.co/AO2LaW6S18 53 seconds ago

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization over… https://t.co/C1y2J82EdV 53 seconds ago

680NEWS

680 NEWS Toronto U.S. cuts ties with World Health Organization, and Chief Mark Saunders provides an update in the death of a woman w… https://t.co/qoWZa1WqQY 1 minute ago

trikiay

Houkago Tea Time, Bitches! RT @TIME: President Trump said Friday that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying it had… 1 minute ago

photorampage

BOB RT @680NEWS: President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, sayi… 2 minutes ago