George Floyd death: Minneapolis school board members draft resolution to terminate police contract

Alexis G RT @ABC: Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted t… 2 seconds ago TeslaScoop.com RT @FLSheriffs: FSA Statement on Death of George Floyd and Arrest of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin: https://t.co/N5z3hWpiX9 http… 3 seconds ago MAGA PATRIOT RT @romberg_david: What the***took so long. 3 nights of riots, Minneapolis let this***go on. This isn't America to #Democrats. They… 6 seconds ago Greyson Rose RT @JulioCortez_AP: A protester carries a U.S. flag upside-down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building early Friday, May 29, 2020,… 7 seconds ago Cat RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick has launched a legal fund to pay for top defense lawyers to represent those… 8 seconds ago ...XcҽթԵíօղαl.🌼 RT @NBCNews: Sen. Lindsey Graham, Judiciary Cmte. chair, said the panel would hold a hearing on officers' use of force following the police… 8 seconds ago KMTV 3 News Now Wednesday, looters tore through a Target in Minneapolis as protests raged in response to the death of George Floyd.… https://t.co/oIIhLhidP2 9 seconds ago 前前前後知宏🇯🇵 BBC News - George Floyd death: Ex-officer charged with murder in Minneapolis https://t.co/1AvaWnN5QW 10 seconds ago