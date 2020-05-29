George Floyd death: Minneapolis school board members draft resolution to terminate police contract
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The director of the Minneapolis Public Schools board said Friday that he has drafted a resolution to terminate its contract with the city's police department following the death of George Floyd.
