Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd death: Minneapolis school board members draft resolution to terminate police contract

FOXNews.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The director of the Minneapolis Public Schools board said Friday that he has drafted a resolution to terminate its contract with the city's police department following the death of George Floyd. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: How the Killing of George Floyd in Minnesota Will Affect Biden’s Decision on a VP

How the Killing of George Floyd in Minnesota Will Affect Biden’s Decision on a VP 01:25

 George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer is making headlines across the country. It’s also pointed the spotlight squarely on the Biden campaign and who the presumptive Democratic nominee will choose to be his running mate.

Related videos from verified sources

DeWine calls protests appropriate but pleads for peace [Video]

DeWine calls protests appropriate but pleads for peace

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is ready to support cities with protests amid recent police killings across the country.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:30Published
530PM: Peaceful weekend vigils planned in Palm Beach County to remember George Floyd [Video]

530PM: Peaceful weekend vigils planned in Palm Beach County to remember George Floyd

The response surrounding the death of George Floyd is intensifying by day across the nation, including in Palm Beach County where organizers want justice.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Alex3is

Alexis G RT @ABC: Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted t… 2 seconds ago

TeslaScoop

TeslaScoop.com RT @FLSheriffs: FSA Statement on Death of George Floyd and Arrest of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin: https://t.co/N5z3hWpiX9 http… 3 seconds ago

MAGAPATRIOT_TGM

MAGA PATRIOT RT @romberg_david: What the***took so long. 3 nights of riots, Minneapolis let this***go on. This isn't America to #Democrats. They… 6 seconds ago

GreysonRose

Greyson Rose RT @JulioCortez_AP: A protester carries a U.S. flag upside-down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building early Friday, May 29, 2020,… 7 seconds ago

Cat_in_Florida

Cat RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick has launched a legal fund to pay for top defense lawyers to represent those… 8 seconds ago

ShuckiDuck42

...XcҽթԵíօղαl.🌼 RT @NBCNews: Sen. Lindsey Graham, Judiciary Cmte. chair, said the panel would hold a hearing on officers' use of force following the police… 8 seconds ago

3NewsNowOmaha

KMTV 3 News Now Wednesday, looters tore through a Target in Minneapolis as protests raged in response to the death of George Floyd.… https://t.co/oIIhLhidP2 9 seconds ago

TomohiroZengo

前前前後知宏🇯🇵 BBC News - George Floyd death: Ex-officer charged with murder in Minneapolis https://t.co/1AvaWnN5QW 10 seconds ago