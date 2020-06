Related videos from verified sources Judge extends Idaho's absentee ballot request deadline



A federal judge has extended the deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot for Idaho's primary election to 8 pm, May 26. All completed ballots must still be returned by 8 pm, June 2.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:23 Published 2 weeks ago Texas Must Allow All Citizens To Request Absentee Ballots Without An Excuse



A federal judge ruled that Texas must allow all voters to cast absentee ballots without an excuse. According to Business Insider, this includes Texas’ scheduled July run-off elections. In the past,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this