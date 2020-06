Shaun King RT @Yamiche: UPDATE: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says Police Chief Steve Conrad has been FIRED effective immediately. Fischer said that t… 2 seconds ago Azure Ahai RT @ASB_Breaking: #DavidMcAtee was murdered by Louisville police today. They had their body cameras off. His body was left in the street fo… 3 seconds ago Carina Moreno RT @ajplus: Louisville's police chief has been fired after police shot and killed a Black man while breaking up a crowd gathered after curf… 3 seconds ago jamie RT @tatecurtis: The Louisville mayor just fired the police chief. 3 seconds ago Donna Milner RT @ABC: Police chief fired, two officers on administrative leave after a barbecue business owner in Kentucky was shot dead by law enforcem… 5 seconds ago TheTruthOnly RT @AP: Louisville's police chief fired after officers involved in a fatal shooting while enforcing a curfew early Monday failed to activat… 5 seconds ago markggarcia RT @michellej: National people: the "fired" Louisville police chief is keeping his pension, using his accrued PTO and was retiring at the e… 6 seconds ago Brian Yi RT @cnnbrk: Louisville's police chief has been fired after it was discovered that the body cameras of officers potentially involved in a fa… 6 seconds ago