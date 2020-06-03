Londiwe Nyoni RT @Yamiche: ICYMI: Ella Jones became the first African American and first woman elected mayor of Ferguson, Missouri yesterday. https://t.c… 3 seconds ago Al(fonzo)lan RT @kpsmg1: Ferguson elected its first Black mayor tonight, meet Mayor-elect, Mrs. Ella Jones. https://t.co/UglVpk3tad 3 seconds ago James K Thompson RT @nytimes: Ella Jones became the first African-American and first woman elected mayor in Ferguson, Missouri, on Tuesday, nearly 6 years a… 6 seconds ago Micheal Williams RT @mefeater: BREAKING: Ella Jones has become the first African American and first woman elected mayor of Ferguson, Missouri 🖤 https://t.co… 20 seconds ago sherikadior RT @ava: Some nice news to end the day. Tonight, Ella Jones became the first Black person and the first woman ever elected mayor in Fergu… 22 seconds ago heyitsmeshanie Ella Jones Is Elected First Black Mayor of Ferguson #BlackVotesMatter https://t.co/av7qyNP6pD 30 seconds ago