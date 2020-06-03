Global  

Ella Jones Is Elected First Black Mayor of Ferguson

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Ms. Jones is also the first woman to lead the Missouri city, which erupted in protests in 2014 after a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, a black teenager.
Ferguson elects city council member Ella Jones as first black mayor in city's history

Ferguson City Council member Ella Jones won the city's mayoral election Tuesday. Jones defeated fellow council member Heather Robinett. Jones will succeed James...
Ferguson elects its first black and first woman mayor

Ella Jones' win in city known for protests after Michael Brown shooting comes as nation is embroiled in protests over George Floyd's death.
