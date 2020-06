Bloomberg RT @BGOV: Rep. Steve King, a nine-term Iowa Republican who had been stripped of committee assignments over inflammatory statements about ra… 3 seconds ago Retrosordie RT @politico: BREAKING: Steve King, the Iowa congressman with a history of anti-immigrant and racist remarks, lost his Republican primary… 12 seconds ago Kat Pesk RT @MotherJones: The nine-term Iowa Republican congressman, an anti-immigrant conservative who was stripped of his committee assignments by… 18 seconds ago Micheál McAuley RT @HuffPost: BREAKING: Steve King, the white supremacist congressman from Iowa, was defeated in a shocking Republican primary Tuesday, bri… 26 seconds ago Caviar Nolastname AND IT BEGINS! Iowa congressman Steve King loses Republican primary https://t.co/eezN0RfYKS via @Yahoo 28 seconds ago Alexander Gray RT @progressivepush: teve King, the white supremacist congressman from Iowa, was defeated in a shocking Republican primary https://t.co/ah7… 46 seconds ago Ms.Carter RT @CNN: Nine-term Congressman Steve King of Iowa, who was ostracized by Republican congressional leaders after making racist comments, wil… 50 seconds ago Jaun Controversial Republican congressman Steve King ousted in Iowa primary | Article [AMP] | Reuters… https://t.co/GKBpxOG1wD 2 minutes ago