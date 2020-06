GoFundMe suspends Candace Owens’ fundraiser for Alabama bar: report Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser by Candace Owens on Saturday created to help an Alabama bar following controversial comments made by its owner towards George Floyd and protesters, according to multiple reports. 👓 View full article

