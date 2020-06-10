Global  

Disney, T-Mobile Pull Advertising From Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show

The Wrap Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Disney, T-Mobile Pull Advertising From Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ShowDisney and T-Mobile have pulled their advertising from Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in light of his recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd.

As first reported by Judd Legum in his newsletter, Popular Information, Disney has instructed its third-party ad buyer to stop placing ads on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” and that it was not previously aware its ads were running during the show. A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

*Also Read:* John Oliver to 'Professional Alarmist' and 'Sentient Polo Mallet' Tucker Carlson: 'F-- You Forever' (Video)

On Tuesday evening, T-Mobile said it hadn’t run ads on Carlson’s show since early May and has canceled future ad placements. “We will continue to support those who stand against racial injustice,” the company tweeted.

This isn’t the first time advertisers have pulled out of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in light of incendiary comments he’s made. In 2018, at least 26 advertisers — including Red Lobster, Lexus, Pfizer, IHOP, SmileDirectClub, NerdWallet and Ancestry — dropped their ads from his show after Carlson said immigrants made America “poorer” and “dirtier.”

In related news, Carlson told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that he is leaving the Daily Caller — the conservative website he founded — to focus on his show.

When contacted by TheWrap, a Fox News spokesperson declined to comment.

Lindsey Ellefson contributed to this report.

Lil Nas X, Seth Rogen and Other Celebs Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Disparaging Their Donations

Tucker Carlson Faults Trump After Weekend Protests: 'No One in Charge Stood Up to Save America'

Tucker Carlson Rages Against Fauci Again, This Time for Past China Comments Trump Agreed With (Video)
