Proactiv and Angie’s List Are Latest Advertisers to Drop Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show This Week

Proactiv and IAC (Homeadvisor and Angie’s List) became the latest advertisers to abandon Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News program as of Monday, joining Jackson Hewitt tax services, which absconded Thursday, and a host of others from earlier in the week.



Media Matters for America, an organization that monitors conservative media, has been keeping a list of Carlson’s advertisers and highlighting those that have dropped from the program in recent days and weeks. Media Matters noted the drop of Proactiv on Saturday and IAC (Homeadvisor and Angie’s List) Monday. Unbendable Media indicated in a press release that Angie’s List and Homeadvisor were the 11th-largest ad buyer for the show this year and the brand is the seventh to cite recent comments from Carlson for the pull.



Representatives for the companies did not immediately return a request for comment.



*Also Read:* Disney, T-Mobile Pull Advertising From Tucker Carlson's Fox News Show



They join Poshmark, Jackson Hewitt, Disney, T-Mobile, Vari and Papa John’s Pizza, all of which pulled out of the show’s advertising lineup in the past week.



Smile Direct Club is also listed by Media Matters as no longer advertising on Carlson’s show, though a representative told TheWrap the company’s ad campaign concluded at the end of May.



The mass pulling of company ads came in light of Carlson’s recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd. On Tuesday evening, T-Mobile said it hadn’t run ads on Carlson’s show since early May and has canceled future ad placements. “We will continue to support those who stand against racial injustice,” the company tweeted.



A Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap on Thursday that Disney and T-Mobile have moved their ads to other programs on the network, saying, “all national dollars/ads were moved to other programs and there has not been any national money lost.”



This isn’t the first time advertisers have pulled out of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in light of incendiary comments he’s made. In 2018, at least 26 advertisers — including Red Lobster, Lexus, Pfizer, IHOP, SmileDirectClub, NerdWallet and Ancestry — dropped their ads from his show after Carlson said immigrants made America “poorer” and “dirtier.”



Boycotts are trending — literally — as unrest continues over systemic racism. Thursday evening, #BoycottStarbucks trended on Twitter, too, in response to reports that the company’s baristas are not allowed to wear anything advertising the Black Lives Matter movement.



