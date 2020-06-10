NASCAR Bans Display of Confederate Flag at Events

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NASCAR will no longer allow its fans to bring in and display the confederate flag.



“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the racing outfit said in a statement. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”



The confederate flag has long been a popular item displayed at NASCAR races, many of which are held in the South. NASCAR, which returned to the race track last month without spectators, will begin to allow some fans back in. It’s next race is scheduled for Wednesday night in Virginia.



NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Calls for Confederate Flag Ban at Racetracks



The move comes two days after Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver, called for the ban of the Civil War-era flag, which for many represents the oppression and slavery of Black people during the Civil War era.



“My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags. No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them,” Wallace told CNN on Monday. “There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it’s time for change,” he said.



The decision to ban the flag comes as other confederate monuments, including one of Robert E. Lee in Virginia, are being removed.



