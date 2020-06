Senate Panel Passes Plan To Rename Bases Honoring Confederate Leaders Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoA Republican-led Senate panel has passed an amendment that would rename military bases and other Pentagon assets named after Confederate leaders.



Under the proposed plan, which was introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the military would have to rename those installations within three years. Warren says the... Watch VideoA Republican-led Senate panel has passed an amendment that would rename military bases and other Pentagon assets named after Confederate leaders.Under the proposed plan, which was introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the military would have to rename those installations within three years. Warren says the 👓 View full article