Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney eyes July reopen for California theme parks
Reuters Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Walt Disney Co plans to reopen the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park on July 17, pending approval from state and local authorities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July [Video]

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July According to 'People,' the theme park has submitted a safety plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published
Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July [Video]

Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July

Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
Theme Parks Reopening Soon [Video]

Theme Parks Reopening Soon

All the things that will be different when Disney World and your favorite theme park reopens this summer

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney eyes July restart for California theme parks

 LOS ANGELES: Disneyland in California announced plans Wednesday to reopen next month -- but at "significantly limited" capacity, and with no opportunities to hug...
Bangkok Post

Disneyland Resort In Anaheim Reveals Plans To Reopen In July!

 Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks are getting ready to reopen! The Anaheim resort just announced it’s plans to reopen, starting on Friday, July...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this