Disney eyes July reopen for California theme parks



Related videos from verified sources Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July



Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July According to 'People,' the theme park has submitted a safety plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:32 Published 2 weeks ago Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July



Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11. Conway G. Gittens has the details. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago Theme Parks Reopening Soon



All the things that will be different when Disney World and your favorite theme park reopens this summer Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:24 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Disney eyes July restart for California theme parks LOS ANGELES: Disneyland in California announced plans Wednesday to reopen next month -- but at "significantly limited" capacity, and with no opportunities to hug...

Bangkok Post 6 hours ago



Disneyland Resort In Anaheim Reveals Plans To Reopen In July! Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks are getting ready to reopen! The Anaheim resort just announced it’s plans to reopen, starting on Friday, July...

Just Jared Jr 8 hours ago





Tweets about this