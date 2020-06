Covid-19 could become 'seasonal illness' with higher risk in winter



As scientists around the world try to grapple with the Covid-19 virus, Australian researchers have reported that the deadly strain could be affected by the seasons. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago

Older men who worry less about Covid 19, at greater risk of infection



Experts from Americas Georgia State University have reported that because the older generation have better coping strategies in their later years, and also worry less, they are also less likely to be.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago