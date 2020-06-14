Global  

Atlanta erupts after Rayshard Brooks death prompts police chief to step down

FOXNews.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Protests erupted and destruction in Atlanta on Saturday night in response to the police-involved shooting death of a 27-year-old man outside a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man

Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man 02:20

 Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant drive-thru line. This report produced by Jonah Green.

