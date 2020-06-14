Rayshard Brooks Video Shows Events Leading to Fatal Shooting By Atlanta Police Officers
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Another black American was killed by police officers leading to more protests in Atlanta. A Rayshard Brooks video was released showing what happened during the encounter that ended his life
An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night...
The Atlanta Police Department has released officer bodycam and dashcam video of the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night. FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com •WorldNews •RIA Nov.