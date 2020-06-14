Global  

Rayshard Brooks Video Shows Events Leading to Fatal Shooting By Atlanta Police Officers

HNGN Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Rayshard Brooks Video Shows Events Leading to Fatal Shooting By Atlanta Police OfficersAnother black American was killed by police officers leading to more protests in Atlanta. A Rayshard Brooks video was released showing what happened during the encounter that ended his life
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man

Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man 01:48

 An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night...

Murder investigation launched in north London after man stabbed to death at home [Video]

Murder investigation launched in north London after man stabbed to death at home

A 48-year-old man has died after being stabbed at a house in north London. Footage from today (June 14) shows a police officer guard the residential property on Waldegrave Road, Haringey.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Hong Kong police have been using knee hold for months prior to killing of George Floyd [Video]

Hong Kong police have been using knee hold for months prior to killing of George Floyd

Looped, slow motion footage shows a Hong Kong policeman placing his knee on the back of the neck of a pro-democracy protester - the same arrest technique which has been implicated in the killing of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead [Video]

More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead

A Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta was set on fire by protesters after Rayshard Brooks was shot dead following an altercation with police officers.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:16Published

Atlanta police release bodycam video leading up to death of Rayshard Brooks

 The Atlanta Police Department has released officer bodycam and dashcam video of the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNewsRIA Nov.

How Rayshard Brooks Was Fatally Shot by the Atlanta Police

 One officer has been fired and another placed on administrative duty. A Times video analysis shows the sequence of events leading to the fatal shooting.
NYTimes.com


