Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday condemned what he called “racist thuggery” in London over the weekend after protests descended into violence, forcing police to arrest at least 100 people.
