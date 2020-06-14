Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence

FOXNews.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday condemned what he called “racist thuggery” in London over the weekend after protests descended into violence, forcing police to arrest at least 100 people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: More than 100 arrested as PM brands far-right protests ‘racist thuggery’

More than 100 arrested as PM brands far-right protests ‘racist thuggery’ 00:36

 More than 100 people were arrested at a far-right protest in London on Saturday, which was condemned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “racist thuggery”. Six police officers suffered minor injuries in violent clashes as several hundred demonstrators, mostly white men, attended the protest...

Related videos from verified sources

Far-right protesters clash with police in London [Video]

Far-right protesters clash with police in London

Far-right activists also clash with anti-racism protesters as PM says 'racist thuggery has no place on our streets'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Johnson slams “racist thuggery” as violence escalates in London after day of protests [Video]

Johnson slams “racist thuggery” as violence escalates in London after day of protests

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the actions of some of the protesters in London today. He took to Twitter to condemn their actions after six police officers suffered minor injuries in violent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Boris Johnson criticises attacks on monuments [Video]

Boris Johnson criticises attacks on monuments

The protesters say it is about opening up difficult discussions, not just closing down symbols of oppression.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson condemns 'thuggery' after far-right protests in London

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned "racist thuggery" after far-right protesters clashed in London on Saturday with anti-racist demonstrators and...
Reuters

More than 100 arrested as PM condemns far-right protests as ‘racist thuggery’

 More than 100 people were arrested at a far-right protest in London, which was condemned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “racist thuggery”.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

UK's Johnson says will not ignore anger over racial injustice

UK's Johnson says will not ignore anger over racial injustice Shares British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged the "cold reality" behind angry protests against racial injustice, but warned he would not tolerate...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

StengelP

Mark P Stengel Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence https://t.co/x6Ny1HlUt5 12 minutes ago

MiamiGives

Miami Gives RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking #News Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence https://t.co/ELUXeNiN… 15 minutes ago

PresshubU

presshub_us [ foxnews] Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence https://t.co/3RlkABQ9sA 17 minutes ago

Philippine9277

Philippine♦️🌍 RT @EddieDonovan: Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence https://t.co/3Kk1uMOPnz #FoxNews 18 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence https://t.co/9iG1qwwu4d https://t.co/gsSYqkwFFf 25 minutes ago

EddieDonovan

Eddie Donovan Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence https://t.co/3Kk1uMOPnz #FoxNews 26 minutes ago

ricr_rose

Rose Ricr Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence https://t.co/aQnpK3P6sy 27 minutes ago

lopezgovlaw

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq #Breaking #News Boris Johnson condemns 'racist thuggery' after London protests descend into violence… https://t.co/XkffUNqPjl 34 minutes ago