Barbra Streisand gives Disney shares to George Floyd's daughter Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter received a surprise gift from Barbra Streisand. "I am now a Disney stockholder, thanks to you," Gianna Floyd wrote on Instagram. Streisand also sent Gianna copies of two of her albums. 👓 View full article