Arizona wildfires: Evacuations ordered for Bush Fire; Magnum and Bighorn fires continue to burn

azcentral.com Monday, 15 June 2020
The Bush Fire started Saturday in the Tonto National Forest near Phoenix. Wildfires near the Grand Canyon and Catalina Mountains are also burning.
 
Video credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Bush Fire sparked off Beeline highway

Bush Fire sparked off Beeline highway 00:15

 Fire crews are battling a human-caused brush fire that sparked Saturday along State Route 87 near Bush Highway, in the Fort McDowell area.

Arizona wildfires: Magnum Fire near Grand Canyon, Bighorn Fire outside Tucson continue to grow

 Two fires burning at opposite ends of the state continued to grow in fire-ripe conditions as authorities issue evacuation orders Sunday.  
