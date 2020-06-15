|
Arizona wildfires: Evacuations ordered for Bush Fire; Magnum and Bighorn fires continue to burn
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The Bush Fire started Saturday in the Tonto National Forest near Phoenix. Wildfires near the Grand Canyon and Catalina Mountains are also burning.
Video credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
Bush Fire sparked off Beeline highway 00:15
Fire crews are battling a human-caused brush fire that sparked Saturday along State Route 87 near Bush Highway, in the Fort McDowell area.
