Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lawyers For Rayshard Brooks Say Tyler Perry Is Covering Funeral Costs

Daily Caller Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
'It's people who are actually in this community that love the community that want healing'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Tyler Perry covering funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks

Tyler Perry covering funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks 00:39

 Movie and TV mogul Tyler Perry will be covering funeral costs for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was gunned down by police in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.

Related videos from verified sources

Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral [Video]

Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is paying for Rayshard Brooks' funeral and for the college tuition of his four young children, after he was shot and killed by police last week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Funeral Of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Funeral Of Rayshard Brooks

Family attorney Christ Stewart said Tyler Perry offered to pay the funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer after receiving a call that he fell asleep..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral, the 27-year-old Black man killed by Atlanta police

 Tyler Perry is paying for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, the late 27-year-old's attorney announced at a press conference Monday in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

Tyler Perry Set to Pay for the Funeral of Rayshard Brooks

 One Hollywood director is doing his part to help the family of Rayshard Brooks. Just days after the 27-year-old Black man was fatally shot by police in Atlanta,...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.comAceShowbizCBS News

Tweets about this

mzee26

mzee26 🇺🇸 Lawyers For Rayshard Brooks Say Tyler Perry Is Covering Funeral Costs https://t.co/UFnTmGsxDo via @dailycaller 15 hours ago