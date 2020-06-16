Global  

Liberal groups warn Biden: Do more on policing reform or risk losing black support

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
More than 50 liberal groups have signed a letter to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, warning he could lose black voters' support unless he commits to more transformative policing reforms.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Liberal Groups Lecture Biden On Policing

Liberal Groups Lecture Biden On Policing 00:37

 This morning, Reuters reports that more than 50 liberal groups have signed a letter to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. They warn Biden he could lose black voters’ support unless he commits to more transformative policing reforms. Biden has drawn renewed attention for his crime agenda...

