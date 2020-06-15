Global  

Jim Carrey’s New Cartoon Warns Trump May Try to Defect to Russia Before Election

The Wrap Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
In his latest political cartoon shared on Twitter, Jim Carrey urged his followers to keep an eye out for any trips “Traitor Trump” takes to Moscow before the upcoming November election.

“Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections. Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect,” the comedian, actor and artist wrote in a caption alongside the illustration, which features Vladimir Putin gleefully holding a toy-sized Air Force One plane in his hands.

The cartoon can also be interpreted that Trump is under Putin’s control; the plane — a symbol of the president — is literally in the palms of Putin’s hands.

*Also Read:* Jim Carrey Gives Buffalo Cops a Cartoon Beating After Injury of 75-Year-Old Protester

Last week, Carrey also shared another political cartoon taking aim at Trump’s photo op in front of St. John’s Church, where he was pictured holding up a Bible after announcing he would mobilize the military to put down violent protests.

Captioning his illustration with “Blasphemer-in-Chief,” Carrey depicted Trump holding a half-bloodied Bible with more blood dripping down the illustrated Trump’s (tiny) hand and arm.

See the illustrations below:



Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections. Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect. pic.twitter.com/JberHOoXaE

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 15, 2020





Blasphemer-in-Chief pic.twitter.com/HzHKoOwdSK

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 8, 2020



