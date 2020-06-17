Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Raping 3 Women

Global  

The Wrap Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Raping 3 WomenActor Danny Masterson has been charged with “forcibly raping three women” between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Wednesday.

Arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18 in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles. He was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear.

According to the D.A.’s office, Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, and in April 2003, he allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman. Then, in between October and December of that year, he is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman whom he invited into his Hollywood Hills home.

*Also Read:* Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Accused of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy in New Lawsuit

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Masterson’s attorney, Tom Mesereau told the wrap in a statement. “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

The case was filed for warrant yesterday, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s office.

If convicted, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison. The District Attorney’s Office didn’t file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

A spokesperson for Masterson has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

*Also Read:* Danny Masterson Accuser Slams Netflix for Debuting New Episodes of His Show, 'The Ranch'

Last August, four women who previously accused Masterson of sexual assault said that Masterson, the Church of Scientology, and Scientology leader David Miscavige stalked them, invaded their privacy and conspired to obstruct justice. Masterson has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Masterson was fired from his Netflix sitcom “The Ranch” in December, 2017, eight months after the Los Angeles Police Department opened investigations into accusations by three women that he sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s.

 Actor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

