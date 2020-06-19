Global  

Louisville Police Det. Brett Hankison Will Be Fired Over Breonna Taylor Shooting, Chief Says

CBS 2 Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Taylor, an EMT, was shot eight times inside her home by officers executing a no-knock warrant.
Louisville police is firing officer Brett Hankison involved in Breonna Taylor shooting

 Louisville's mayor said the police department is initiating termination of Brett Hankison, one of three officers to fire weapons in the shooting of Breonna...
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor killing: Police officer Brett Hankison to be fired, says Louisville mayor

 One of three police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky on 13 March will be fired, the city's mayor announced on Friday.
Independent

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

 LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired. Mayor...
Seattle Times


