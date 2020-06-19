Louisville Police Det. Brett Hankison Will Be Fired Over Breonna Taylor Shooting, Chief Says
45 minutes ago) Taylor, an EMT, was shot eight times inside her home by officers executing a no-knock warrant.
A former New York City resident took to social media to share the story of a previous police encounter.highlighting the disparity between how Black and white people are treated by authorities.Following the killing of Breonna Taylor, Lexi Hill, a Columbia University MBA graduate who now resides in the...
Woman shares eye-opening police encounter to call out white privilege
