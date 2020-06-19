Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

An officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting has been fired by Louisville police

USATODAY.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Officer Brett Hankison was one of three officers that fired a weapon into Breonna Taylor's apartment.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Star says she wouldn’t take ‘The Help’ role if it were being made today

Star says she wouldn’t take ‘The Help’ role if it were being made today 01:07

 The film was directed by Tate Taylor, who is white, and has drawn criticism from activists and critics for whitewashing.The recent backlash, however, stems from the fact that the movie rose in popularity on Netflix amid worldwide protests.in response to the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George...

Related videos from verified sources

Woman shares eye-opening police encounter to call out white privilege [Video]

Woman shares eye-opening police encounter to call out white privilege

A former New York City resident took to social media to share the story of a previous police encounter.highlighting the disparity between how Black and white people are treated by authorities.Following..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:17Published
Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor [Video]

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed on March 13 when police busted into her home after midnight and conducted a no-knock..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published
Trending: Beyonce On Breonna Taylor [Video]

Trending: Beyonce On Breonna Taylor

Beyonce Knowles- Carter is calling for charges in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

 One of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in the US will be fired, Louisville's mayor says.
The Age

Louisville officer in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor to be fired

 The mayor of Louisville, Ky., said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor during a raid in March will be...
CBC.ca

News24.com | US officer tied to Breonna Taylor killing to be fired - mayor

 A US police officer involved in the fatal shooting of African American Breonna Taylor as she slept at home is to be fired, Louisville's mayor announced Friday in...
News24


Tweets about this