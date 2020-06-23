Global  

Bill Cosby Wins Right To Appeal 2018 Sexual Assault Conviction

Daily Caller Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear arguments on two aspects of Cosby's case
 Once known as 'America's Father' for his titular role on "The Cosby Show,' actor and comedian Bill Cosby was imprisoned in 2018. Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Now 82, the convicted sex offender is...

