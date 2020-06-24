Bill Cosby Granted Appeal In 2018 Sexual Assault Conviction
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Watch VideoThe Pennsylvania Supreme Court has granted Bill Cosby the right to appeal his 2018 sexual assault conviction. The ruling will allow for Cosby to appeal two issues in the case.
In April 2018, Cosby was convicted of three counts of sexual assault against Andrea Constand. He was found guilty of drugging and...
Once known as 'America's Father' for his titular role on "The Cosby Show,' actor and comedian Bill Cosby was imprisoned in 2018.
Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.
Now 82, the convicted sex offender is...