Bill Cosby Granted Appeal In 2018 Sexual Assault Conviction

Newsy Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Bill Cosby Granted Appeal In 2018 Sexual Assault ConvictionWatch VideoThe Pennsylvania Supreme Court has granted Bill Cosby the right to appeal his 2018 sexual assault conviction. The ruling will allow for Cosby to appeal two issues in the case. 

In April 2018, Cosby was convicted of three counts of sexual assault against Andrea Constand. He was found guilty of drugging and...
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Bill Cosby Granted Right To Appeal

Bill Cosby Granted Right To Appeal 00:41

 Once known as 'America's Father' for his titular role on "The Cosby Show,' actor and comedian Bill Cosby was imprisoned in 2018. Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Now 82, the convicted sex offender is...

Bill Cosby Granted Appeal in Sexual Assault Case

 Bill Cosby, who was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault back in 2018, will now be able to appeal two issues in his...
