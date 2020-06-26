YouTube Personality Jenna Marbles Apologizes for Blackface Video
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Jenna Mourey said she was ending her channel, which has more than 20 million subscribers, because of videos from 2011 of her impersonating Nicki Minaj and rapping lyrics about Asians.
YouTube sensation Jenna Mourey, aka Jenna Marbles, is leaving the platform. According to CNN, Mourey made the announcement on Thursday. The popular youtube star said she is leaving amid controversy over racially offensive videos. She said in a video; "I feel like we're at a time where we are purging...