M. David Allen I feel for you DC but it's never going to happen until you have a Democratic house, senate & president all at once.… https://t.co/4g7i3JkT24 2 minutes ago Reyanne McNiel Now I wonder if the senate would approve it. "House approves statehood for Washington, DC" https://t.co/GfLSa6L1K8 2 minutes ago Carmelina 🇮🇹🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @ckkirsch1: We The People will not accept this unconstitutional move by the left. This attacks fairness representation for America. This… 3 minutes ago Joshuatree136 RT @ScottNevins: This is GREAT, but sadly the Republican led Senate will shoot it down for political reasons. https://t.co/FBOyOjxGbi 3 minutes ago Mr John RT @Jordan29204982: This is a title on a FOXNEWS article: MAIN LINE; House approves DC statehood bill, GOP calls move Dem 'power grab' SU… 4 minutes ago SpeedReads House approves Washington, D.C., for statehood even as bill is doomed to fail in Senate: https://t.co/D88QNuzeEN 4 minutes ago Dr. Rabbit This is a title on a FOXNEWS article: MAIN LINE; House approves DC statehood bill, GOP calls move Dem 'power grab'… https://t.co/I9pJn8ACrZ 5 minutes ago Bernadette [email protected]#BlueWaveIsHere RT @mog7546: House approves bill to make Washington, D.C. 51st U.S. state The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, as Republicans - inc… 5 minutes ago