House Approves Washington, D.C., Statehood Bill Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe House of Representatives has, for the first time, approved legislation to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state.



On Friday, the House voted 232-180 in favor of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, with nearly every Democrat supporting the move. The bill would grant D.C. voting representation in Congress in the... Watch VideoThe House of Representatives has, for the first time, approved legislation to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state.On Friday, the House voted 232-180 in favor of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, with nearly every Democrat supporting the move. The bill would grant D.C. voting representation in Congress in the 👓 View full article

