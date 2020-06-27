Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Approves Washington, D.C., Statehood Bill

Newsy Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
House Approves Washington, D.C., Statehood BillWatch VideoThe House of Representatives has, for the first time, approved legislation to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state.

On Friday, the House voted 232-180 in favor of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, with nearly every Democrat supporting the move. The bill would grant D.C. voting representation in Congress in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: The House Passes Washington, DC Statehood Bill

The House Passes Washington, DC Statehood Bill 00:30

 The House of Representatives has passed a Washington, DC statehood bill. The bill is unlikely to make it through the Senate as Republicans oppose adding more representatives, likely Democrats, to Congress.

Related videos from verified sources

House Of Representatives Passes DC Statehood Bill [Video]

House Of Representatives Passes DC Statehood Bill

House Of Representatives Passes DC Statehood Bill

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:17Published
Debate before U.S. House passes police reform bill [Video]

Debate before U.S. House passes police reform bill

"Perhaps my colleague on the other side of the aisle could go to the memorial for lynching in his state of Georgia." Before the George Floyd police reform bill was passed, a tense exchange between..

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 05:34Published
Breathing Exercises with Kerry Washington at Essence Festival Wellness House [Video]

Breathing Exercises with Kerry Washington at Essence Festival Wellness House

Kerry Washington teaches us some breathing exercises at Essence Festival Wellness House.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Washington, D.C. Statehood Bill Approved: A Win for Democrats, A Bad News for Republicans

Washington, D.C. Statehood Bill Approved: A Win for Democrats, A Bad News for Republicans The bill converting Washington, D.C. into a state was recently passed after long years of battle. Once a state, D.C. will have a full political representation in...
HNGN Also reported by •FOXNews.comAl Jazeera

White House threatens to veto House Dems' DC statehood bill

 The Trump administration threatened to use veto powers Wednesday over legislation that would grant Washington D.C. statehood, which is set to be voted on the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •FT.comUSATODAY.comAl Jazeera

DC's 'shadow senator' says 'it's time' for statehood, as House prepares for vote

 Nearly 230 years after the establishment of Washington, D.C., the House of Representatives will be voting on a bill Friday to make the district a state -- and...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this