17 Rikers Island Officers Face Discipline In Transgender Woman's Death

Seventeen corrections officers in New York City will face disciplinary action in connection with the death of a 27-year-old transgender woman who died at Rikers Island in 2019, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday. Three officers and one captain will be suspended without pay.