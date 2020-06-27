Global  

Florida sees third day of record high coronavirus cases in one week

FOXNews.com Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Florida health officials reported a new record in increased daily coronavirus cases Saturday, making it the third day this week a record was broken.
 Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning. This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

