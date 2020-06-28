Global  

1 Fatally Shot, 1 Injured At Park Where Protesters Gathered For Breonna Taylor

NPR Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Shots were fired at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., Saturday night. Demonstrators have gathered at the park for weeks to protest the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
