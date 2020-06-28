1 Fatally Shot, 1 Injured At Park Where Protesters Gathered For Breonna Taylor
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Shots were fired at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., Saturday night. Demonstrators have gathered at the park for weeks to protest the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
Three months after Breonna Taylor was shot inside her own apartment, the detective involved in her death is being fired, but protesters say they want to see more action. Protesters say all 3 officers..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:49Published