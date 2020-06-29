Global  

Utah Officials: Fireworks spark fire, evacuations

USATODAY.com Monday, 29 June 2020
Fireworks caused a wildfire in Utah that forced out residents south of Salt Lake City early Sunday before crews managed to turn back the blaze, officials said. Strong winds could still make the fire dangerous on Monday. (June 29)
 
 Residents of Lehi, Utah have been told to evacuate after a wildfire started early on Sunday (June 28). The Traverse Fire was started by someone setting off fireworks and has spread across 150-200 acres of the Traverse Mountain, fire officials have said. Some homes were already evacuated and...

