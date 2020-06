Fact Check: Are Black Lives Matter Supporters Poisoning Fast Food Orders of White Patrons? Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

A screenshot of a Facebook post has been circulating on social media as it states that supporters and members of the Black Lives Matter movement are tampering the food of white customers. But is it true or is it all made up? A screenshot of a Facebook post has been circulating on social media as it states that supporters and members of the Black Lives Matter movement are tampering the food of white customers. But is it true or is it all made up? 👓 View full article