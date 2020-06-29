Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland coronavirus spike comes after May protest

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The state now has 50,000-plus COVID-19 cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Should Bars Reopen? [Video]

Should Bars Reopen?

The U.S. national tally of COVID-19 cases stands at more than 2.4 million with nearly 125, 000 deaths. According to Gizmodo, a spike in cases happened when a number of states decided to reopen. Now..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Gov Mike DeWine announces nursing homes can hold outdoor visitation beginning July 20 [Video]

Gov Mike DeWine announces nursing homes can hold outdoor visitation beginning July 20

Gov Mike DeWine announces nursing homes can hold outdoor visitation beginning July 20

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:17Published
New Data predicts economic recovery from COVID-19 will take years in Northeast Ohio [Video]

New Data predicts economic recovery from COVID-19 will take years in Northeast Ohio

New Data predicts economic recovery from COVID-19 will take years in Northeast Ohio

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this