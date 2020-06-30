Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Early Addition: St. Louis Couple Who Pulled Guns On Protesters Being Investigated

Gothamist Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Early Addition: St. Louis Couple Who Pulled Guns On Protesters Being InvestigatedBecause Kellyanne Conway's daughter is not a fan of Trump, check out today's midday links: RIP Carl Reiner, NJ family who lost five to COVID-19, Amazon investigation, sun time lapse, new Kanye West, foxes laughing, and more. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Couple Pulls Guns On Protesters Cutting Through Their Private Neighborhood

Couple Pulls Guns On Protesters Cutting Through Their Private Neighborhood 00:39

 A group of protesters in St. Louis walked on a private street on Sunday to demonstrate outside the mayor's home. The protesters opposed Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses of people in favor of police reform. According to CNN, two armed individuals came out of a home near...

Related videos from verified sources

National: Couple pulls guns on protesters [Video]

National: Couple pulls guns on protesters

A couple pulled guns on protesters in St. Louis, Missouri.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published
Couple seen pointing guns at protesters issues statement claiming actions were ‘in fear of imminent harm’ [Video]

Couple seen pointing guns at protesters issues statement claiming actions were ‘in fear of imminent harm’

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is now investigating a husband and wife who were seen in photos pointing guns at protesters outside their home in the Central West End on Sunday night.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Early Addition: Couple In Luxury McMansion Point Guns At Peaceful Protesters In St. Louis

 Because anti-vaxxers may hold back the country, check out today's midday links: climate change worsening, oral history of The Onion's 9/11 issue, new Bill...
Gothamist


Tweets about this