Early Addition: St. Louis Couple Who Pulled Guns On Protesters Being Investigated
A group of protesters in St. Louis walked on a private street on Sunday to demonstrate outside the mayor's home. The protesters opposed Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses of people in favor of police reform. According to CNN, two armed individuals came out of a home near...