Keeler: Why does it feel like Ian Desmond is only the tip of the MLB iceberg? Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Charlie Blackmon is leading off for the All-COVID-19 team, and you shudder to think who might wind up hitting from the cleanup spot. “I know the players in all the sports (here) are worried." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this