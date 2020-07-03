Eye Opener: U.S. hits new coronavirus record ahead of July 4
Friday, 3 July 2020 () The U.S. has reached another record in the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend. Also, prosecutors have charged Ghislaine Maxwell with illegally transporting minors and five other counts in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
The US surpassed its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Health departments recorded a combined total of more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases. The previous single-day record was on April 25 with 34,203 cases, reports Business Insider. The bulk of the new cases come from...