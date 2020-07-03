FedEx joins push to rename Washington Redskins team
Friday, 3 July 2020 () FedEx is joining the push to rename the Washington Redskins football team, along with other investors who oppose the name's racist origins. The shipping giant, for which the team's FedEx Field is named, is its highest-profile sponsor. Other companies such as Nike are also being urged to sever ties with the team, and on Thursday night no official Washington Redskins gear could be found on Nike's online store. The team announced on Friday that the name is now under review.
According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name.
This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist..