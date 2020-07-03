Global  

FedEx joins push to rename Washington Redskins team

CBS News Friday, 3 July 2020
FedEx is joining the push to rename the Washington Redskins football team, along with other investors who oppose the name's racist origins. The shipping giant, for which the team's FedEx Field is named, is its highest-profile sponsor. Other companies such as Nike are also being urged to sever ties with the team, and on Thursday night no official Washington Redskins gear could be found on Nike's online store. The team announced on Friday that the name is now under review.
 Although Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder has said he won’t change the team’s name, a key sponsor is asking that they rebrand: FedEx.

The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name.

According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name. This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist..

The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

 FedEx is asking NFL team Washington Redskins to change its name for its racist connotations. The delivery services company, which is a major sponsor for the...
 The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name.
 Investors and shareholders are calling on Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to sever ties with the Washington Redskins unless the team changes its name, according to a...
