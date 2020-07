Andrea Foy RT @cnnbrk: Remains found in Texas were identified as Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, her family says. She had been missing since April. The mai… 2 seconds ago Sherri Robinson Human remains identified as missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, family attorney says https://t.co/AfCBuK6294 3 seconds ago Claudia Driskill RT @washingtonpost: Army confirms Vanessa Guillén’s remains found near Texas base, soldier’s family says https://t.co/MFAN0rT8Ro 5 seconds ago Zo RT @KVUE: BREAKING: Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Natalie Khawam, has confirmed to our sister station @6NewsCTX that the remains foun… 6 seconds ago flexis RT @briannakjen1: Human remains identified as missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, family attorney says So so sad, RIP Vanessa, we d… 9 seconds ago Rosa Aranda RT @ABC: BREAKING: The Army has identified the remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, her family's lawyer said in a statemen… 11 seconds ago shesodope RT @starsandstripes: .@USArmy investigators have positively identified the remains of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, her family told The Washington… 16 seconds ago The Lisa of Wines RT @secupp: Human remains identified as missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, family attorney says https://t.co/I9plN9nYMv 16 seconds ago