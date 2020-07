Miami Mayor Suarez on Florida's coronavirus outbreak and whether his city will see another shutdown Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the worsening coronavirus outbreak in Florida and what he's doing in Miami to slow the spread. Plus, Suarez responds to President Trump's comment that "99%" of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless."