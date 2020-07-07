TikTok Withdraws From Hong Kong After Draconian Security Law Imposed by Mainland Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Social media app TikTok announced Monday night that it is pulling out of Hong Kong entirely in response to draconian new security laws imposed on the city by the mainland government.



“In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” the company said in a statement provided to Axios.



The new law, enacted last week an hour before the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese control, effectively ends the special legal status the city has enjoyed since 1997 under the “one country, two systems” policy. Among other things, it criminalizes activities broadly defined as secessionist, subversive or terrorism that include advocating for democracy or criticizing the authoritarian government in Bejing. Worse, the law applies even to acts outside of Hong Kong by people in other jurisdictions who are not residents of the city. In other words, critics of China could face arrest even if they visit Hong Kong or end up on a connecting flight.



It also punishes overseas organizations that comply with U.S. sanctions.



*Also Read:* Disney's 'Mulan' Pushed to Late August as New COVID Cases Continue to Rise



More relevantly to TikTok and other tech companies, the law compels companies doing business in Hong Kong to make all user data available to authorities without a warrant. In effect it extends the authoritarian laws of mainland China to Hong Kong. U.S. companies Facebook, Twitter and Google said Monday they were halting processing of data requests from the Hong Kong government as they evaluate the new laws. The companies are already banned in mainland China; it’s not clear how the new law will impact foreign companies that operate in Hong Kong.



TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, but Bytedance has attempted to make a clear distinction between its China-based social media companies and TikTok, which only operates outside of mainland China. In particular, TikTok says it will not share data with the Chinese government, a stance the new law likely makes impossible.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Facebook Boycott Leaders Call Out Hollywood Studios for Lack of Support (Exclusive)



Facebook to Shut Down TikTok Copycat App Lasso



Facebook Ad Boycott Ushers in a 'New Era' of 'Corporate Activism' Social media app TikTok announced Monday night that it is pulling out of Hong Kong entirely in response to draconian new security laws imposed on the city by the mainland government.“In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” the company said in a statement provided to Axios.The new law, enacted last week an hour before the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese control, effectively ends the special legal status the city has enjoyed since 1997 under the “one country, two systems” policy. Among other things, it criminalizes activities broadly defined as secessionist, subversive or terrorism that include advocating for democracy or criticizing the authoritarian government in Bejing. Worse, the law applies even to acts outside of Hong Kong by people in other jurisdictions who are not residents of the city. In other words, critics of China could face arrest even if they visit Hong Kong or end up on a connecting flight.It also punishes overseas organizations that comply with U.S. sanctions.*Also Read:* Disney's 'Mulan' Pushed to Late August as New COVID Cases Continue to RiseMore relevantly to TikTok and other tech companies, the law compels companies doing business in Hong Kong to make all user data available to authorities without a warrant. In effect it extends the authoritarian laws of mainland China to Hong Kong. U.S. companies Facebook, Twitter and Google said Monday they were halting processing of data requests from the Hong Kong government as they evaluate the new laws. The companies are already banned in mainland China; it’s not clear how the new law will impact foreign companies that operate in Hong Kong.TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, but Bytedance has attempted to make a clear distinction between its China-based social media companies and TikTok, which only operates outside of mainland China. In particular, TikTok says it will not share data with the Chinese government, a stance the new law likely makes impossible.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Facebook Boycott Leaders Call Out Hollywood Studios for Lack of Support (Exclusive)Facebook to Shut Down TikTok Copycat App LassoFacebook Ad Boycott Ushers in a 'New Era' of 'Corporate Activism' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published 20 minutes ago Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom" 01:08 Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week was not "doom and gloom" for the city, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (July 7), adding it was untrue to say she was not privy to any of its details before they were announced. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law



TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:21 Published 21 hours ago Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing



China imposed new national security laws on Hong Kong after decades of protests, which has impacted the relationship with Canada. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 02:25 Published 1 day ago For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone



For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources TikTok pulls out of Hong Kong due to new security law Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge TikTok says it will stop offering its social video app in Hong Kong after the region adopted a new national security...

The Verge 3 hours ago





Tweets about this