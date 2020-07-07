Here's how big tech companies like Facebook, Google, and TikTok are reacting to Hong Kong's harsh new national security law Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

· Last week, China unilaterally passed an overarching new national security law in Hong Kong that experts say further erodes the semi-autonomous city's waning freedoms.

· The legislation criminalizes what it deems secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with a foreign country. Those charged with the most severe... · Last week, China unilaterally passed an overarching new national security law in Hong Kong that experts say further erodes the semi-autonomous city's waning freedoms.· The legislation criminalizes what it deems secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with a foreign country. Those charged with the most severe 👓 View full article

