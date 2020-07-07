Global  

Here's how big tech companies like Facebook, Google, and TikTok are reacting to Hong Kong's harsh new national security law

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Here's how big tech companies like Facebook, Google, and TikTok are reacting to Hong Kong's harsh new national security law· Last week, China unilaterally passed an overarching new national security law in Hong Kong that experts say further erodes the semi-autonomous city's waning freedoms.
· The legislation criminalizes what it deems secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with a foreign country. Those charged with the most severe...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests

Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests 02:24

 Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports.

TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law [Video]

TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law

TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:15Published
Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law [Video]

Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law

Ronny Tong, a member of the Hong Kong Executive Council says he is still fighting for democracy.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:40Published
Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online [Video]

Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online

Scores of colorful posters and shelves of books may soon disappear from the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong, which is dedicated to documenting the events which took place that fateful day in 1989 at..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published

Time for tech companies to Zoom out of Hong Kong?

 Beijing’s new national security law for the territory poses more uncomfortable questions
FT.com Also reported by •WorldNews

TikTok to Withdraw From Hong Kong as Tech Giants Halt Data Requests

 Google, Facebook and Twitter said they were reviewing China’s punitive new national security law for the city, a rare public questioning of Chinese policy by...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleMashableFT.comMacRumours.comWorldNews

