Sen Tammy Duckworth Claps Back at Tucker Carlson for Suggesting She ‘Hates America’

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Sen. Tammy Duckworth hit back at Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson Monday night after he suggested she “hates America,” reminding him of her service in the armed forces.

“Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” tweeted the Purple Heart recipient, who lost both legs while serving in Iraq.

Carlson did acknowledge Duckworth’s service before attacking her on Monday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” saying, “You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military.”

*Also Read:* Fox News 'Regrets' Cropping Trump Out of Photo With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

The Fox News host continued, “Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is.”

Carlson’s criticism came amid chatter the Illinois senator could be selected as presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

He went on to further attack Duckworth and other Democrats, claiming, “These people actually hate America. No longer a question about that. And yet at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything. And that leads to the most basic of all questions: Can you really lead a country that you hate?”

Watch the video of Carlson’s segment above, via Fox News.

