Battling new wave of virus, Australia puts city of Melbourne under lockdown Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia – A new wave of coronavirus infections prompted officials to impose restrictions on some 5 million people in Australia’s second-largest city, illustrating the difficulty of conquering the pandemic even in a country that had enjoyed relative success in taming its toll. Authorities in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, said they would reinstate […] 👓 View full article

