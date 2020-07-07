Global  
 

NYC subway rolls out mask vending machines

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
New York City has rolled out a dozen mask vending machines at 10 subway stations around the city as part of a pilot program. The new machines sell reusable face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes. (July 7)
 
WEB EXTRA: NYC MTA Installs Protective Equipment Vending Machines In Subways [Video]

WEB EXTRA: NYC MTA Installs Protective Equipment Vending Machines In Subways

The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on June 30th that a dozen vending machines will be placed in 10 subway stations. These vending machines will offer personal protective..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published
PPE Vending Machines Now At 12 Subway Stations [Video]

PPE Vending Machines Now At 12 Subway Stations

The MTA has set up personal protection equipment, or PPE, vending machines at certain subway stations.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
MTA Rolls Out PPE Vending Machines In NYC Subway System [Video]

MTA Rolls Out PPE Vending Machines In NYC Subway System

The MTA is deploying PPE vending machines at select subway stations as part of a pilot program. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

