NYC subway rolls out mask vending machines
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
New York City has rolled out a dozen mask vending machines at 10 subway stations around the city as part of a pilot program. The new machines sell reusable face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes. (July 7)
