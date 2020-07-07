Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Huckabee Says Trump Polls Badly Because People Are Scared to Admit Voting For Him (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Mike Huckabee offered a suggestion for why President Donald Trump’s polling numbers have been so bad lately during his Tuesday morning appearance on Fox News: Respondents don’t want to be branded xenophobic.

“I ask myself, ‘If well-educated people truly embrace the policies of open borders, of high taxes, of intense regulation, of getting rid of the cops and letting mobs rule cities and take over and hold hostage entire city blocks, then they’re not very well educated and whoever paid for their education ought to get their money back,” he said of polls showing Trump trailing with well-educated voters.

The Republican and former Arkansas governor went on, “We’re looking at a fundamental choice in America and I think when it gets down to election day, a lot of people will never tell a pollster they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. They’re not gonna do it because they don’t want to be called a ‘xenophobe’ or any kind of ‘phobe,’ and they know that they will if their neighbors find out.”

*Also Read:* Fox News Media Will Capitalize 'Black' When Referring to Race

Fox News’ Eric Shawn cut in and noted that pollsters, in his opinion, rarely ask about policies. Co-anchor Sandra Smith pointed out to her colleague that, in fact, Fox News’ polling unit — so often under attack by the president — does ask about policies.

Trump lashed out at Fox News over the weekend, declaring his Twitter followers would be better off tuning into one of the conservative-leaning network’s competitors.

The source of his ire was the network’s polling, which has been showing him losing November’s presidential election to former vice president Joe Biden in recent weeks: “@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out. We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016!” he wrote.

Watch Huckabee on Fox News, below:



Watch Fox News anchor Sandra Smith come in and save her co-anchor Eric Shawn after he suggested the polls are fake and skewed because they "don't ask about" Trump's policies.

"Well, Fox News polls do, and we will show those to you as we get new polls on that." pic.twitter.com/sXAPRD09Ct

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 7, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Fox News Media Will Capitalize 'Black' When Referring to Race

Fox News 'Regrets' Cropping Trump Out of Photo With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump Encourages Followers to Watch 'Much Better' OANN or Newsmax Over Fox News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Considers Banning TikTok

Trump Considers Banning TikTok 00:33

 On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would be a way of punishing China for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports that Coronavirus...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint [Video]

US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint

US government reiterated its support for India amid tension with China. US Secretary of State slammed Beijing's 'aggressive action' in Ladakh. Mike Pompeo had earlier supported India's move to ban 59..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published
After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint [Video]

After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint

After India, USA may also ban Chinese apps like TikTok. A US cabinet member dropped the hint during an interview. US Secretary of State broke the news in a Fox News show. Mike Pompeo said govt was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published
'Great damage to world': Trump slams China as US backs India amid face-off [Video]

'Great damage to world': Trump slams China as US backs India amid face-off

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, launched a tweet attack on China. He accused Beijing of causing 'great damage' to the US and the world. His latest salvo came days after a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:45Published

Tweets about this

ThePoliticalPug

Political pug RT @ParosTom: Mike Huckabee says that CNN pays people to talk***about Trump. Where's my moula?Ive been talking***about Trump on Twitt… 16 hours ago

ParosTom

TOM the Greek Atheist Mike Huckabee says that CNN pays people to talk***about Trump. Where's my moula?Ive been talking***about Trum… https://t.co/OLKCovLrsS 16 hours ago

TheOneLadyEagle

TheLadyEagle There may be good reason for them to worry. Mike Huckabee says if every voter read #BLITZ, Trump would win in a landslide. 1 day ago

VancouverRanter

Vancouver Ranter @GovMikeHuckabee @JaniceDean @sistertoldjah @RedState Well if Mike Huckabee says so... Mike is such a good judge… https://t.co/gO8Q8TmMkk 2 days ago

BillCrittenden

Bill Crittenden 😷 When Mike Huckabee says CNN pays people to hate Trump... https://t.co/BixpuociDG 2 days ago

NaughtyProfess5

NaughtyProfessor @2020NYGIANTS @thehill Mike Huckabee says the polls are wrong because people being polled are afraid to admit they… https://t.co/5ui64e1umG 4 days ago

smallpawsdk

Debbie #resist 🐾🦅🗽🌊 Mike Huckabee Says Trump Polls Badly Because People Are Scared to Admit Voting For Him (Video) https://t.co/uBlVfjPT6z #SmartNews 1 week ago

TheEmployYenta

theemployyenta Mike Huckabee Says Trump Polls Badly Because People Are Scared to Admit Voting For Him (Video) #SmartNews ⁦… https://t.co/DZoW4tQ9Aw 1 week ago