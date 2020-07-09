President Trump threatens school funding, demands new CDC guidelines amid reopening battle
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () The CDC will release new guidelines next week on safely reopening schools, after President Trump slammed the current guidelines as being "very tough and expensive." The president also threatened to pull federal funding for schools that don't open in the fall. Paula Reid reports.
Despite a growing number of coronavirus cases across the country, the Trump administration is pushing to make sure schools are open this fall. It comes as Mayor de Blasio and the city school chancellor..