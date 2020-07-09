Global  

President Trump threatens school funding, demands new CDC guidelines amid reopening battle

CBS News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The CDC will release new guidelines next week on safely reopening schools, after President Trump slammed the current guidelines as being "very tough and expensive." The president also threatened to pull federal funding for schools that don't open in the fall. Paula Reid reports.
