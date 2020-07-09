Ghislaine Maxwell forced to don paper attire at NY prison amid suicide concerns: report
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () The Justice Department is beefing up security inside a New York City jail where pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is being held amid concerns that she might commit suicide.
Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as...