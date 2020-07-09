Global  

Ghislaine Maxwell forced to don paper attire at NY prison amid suicide concerns: report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The Justice Department is beefing up security inside a New York City jail where pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is being held amid concerns that she might commit suicide. 
